Blackpink Jisoo gushes over Zayn Malik after ‘Eyes Closed’ collaboration

Even K-pop sensation Jisoo couldn’t resist the vocal magic of Zayn Malik.

Totally charmed by his voice and personality after working together on their new single Eyes Closed, the BLACKPINK star gushed over the former One Direction member in her latest Instagram post.

"@Zayn — working with you has been truly special," the 30-year-old South Korean singer and actress wrote, alongside a carousel of cute behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

The duo was seen flashing bright smiles and pulling playful faces in the series of photos, which also offered the glimpse of a beautiful flower bouquet Jisoo received from Zayn, 32.

“I’m so grateful for your kindness and your incredible voice [red heart emoji]," Jisoo expressed gratitude and admiration for the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker.

The post also included a sneak peek behind the making of the Eyes Closed music video, which premiered on Friday, October 10, just hours after the song's official release.

"Something very special we’ve been working on is finally out [saturn emoji]," she captioned the post. "I hope this song reaches many hearts."

The Tears songstress wrapped up with a meaningful note, "Let’s never forget that everything we’ve been through was for the future."

Notably, Eyes Closed marks Jisoo’s first English-language duet with the music video featuring the two artists in a dreamy, space-inspired setting.