Torrential rains in Mexico leave nearly 30 dead

Torrential rains have caused disastrous floods and landslides in Mexico, with at least 28 people being killed and extensive destruction being caused.

The harsh climate, which has hit 31 out of the 32 states of the country, has destroyed thousands of houses, collapsed roads, and isolated many of the communities.

The Hidalgo state is one of the most severely affected areas, as 16 deaths were reported in the central state. State officials have estimated that landslides and river flooding have destroyed around 1,000 houses and made 90 communities off-limits to rescue teams.

At least nine people died and 13 people were missing in neighbouring Puebla. The governor of the state verified that approximately 80,000 individuals were impacted by a landslide that broke a gas pipeline.

In the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, two people have been killed, including a cop, and some 5,000 homes have been destroyed.

The Mexican Navy has rescued close to 900 citizens. In the central state of Queretaro, earlier, the authorities established the death of a child in a landslide.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said in reaction to the crisis that the government is working to aid the population, open the roads and reestablish electrical services.

Along with helicopters, aeroplanes, and boats, the national deployment includes more than 8,700 military representatives to assist with evacuations and supply deliveries.

The disaster is exacerbated by continuous tropical activity.

Tropical Storm Raymond, currently off the Pacific coast of Mexico, is expected to cause further heavy rainfall as it travels northwards and is likely to hit land over the weekend.

Meteorologists attribute the heavy rains to seasonal changes and the cooling La Niña in the Pacific, which may enhance hurricanes.