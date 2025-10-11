OpenAI’s Sora hits 1M downloads outpacing ChatGPT record

OpenAI’s Sora video app has smashed ChatGPT record as the text-to-video artificial intelligence tool was downloaded over a million times in less than five days.

The video app which has outshined the other apps in the Apple App Store charts in the US, gained popularity for generating 10 second long realistic-looking videos from simple text prompts.

Sora boss Bill Peebles took to X and announced figures in a post. According to Peebles, the “surging growth” was witnessed even though the app was only available to North America.

Sora is currently offered in the US and Canada. According to Appfigure data, Canada contributed about 45,000 installs.

Sora app has drawn criticism online on the grounds of handling of its copyright material.

According to CEO Sam Altman, the AI company will equip the rights holders "with more granular control over generation of characters.” The copyright owners will be allowed to block the use of their character.

According to Altman, the revenue-sharing framework "will take some trial and error to figure out, but said implementation would begin soon as OpenAI intends to test various approaches within Sora.”