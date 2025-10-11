Who's viral Portland Frog? Here's inside story behind online buzz

In Portland, Oregon, one protester has gone viral on social media for sporting an eye-catching inflatable frog costume during an anti-ICE protest.

Now known as the Portland Hopper, their snapshots and videos have stormed the internet.

The individual explained they wore the costume to protest playfully with humour, while some recent reports identify the protester beneath the costume as a self-proclaimed “proud ANTIFA terrorist.”

Who is viral Portland Frog?

The man wearing the frog costume states the reason to opt for this style of protest is an attempt to debunk the Trump administration's claims of a ‘war zone” in the city, as reported by the French publication Le Monde.

He said, “It’s a strategy to cut the narratives of the Trump administration, which say we are extremely violent. No, we are protesting, but with humor.”

The person in the costume is now identified as Seth Todd, a 24-year-old who previously called for the murders of Donald Trump and police officers.

During the anti-ICE protest, some other protesters were spotted wearing inflatable costumes of different animals.

What’s going on in Portland?

After US President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to deploy in Portland “to restore order,” widespread demonstrations erupted across the city.

The White House on September 30, 2025, released a statement that read, “The Radical Left’s reign of terror in Portland ends now, with President Donald J. Trump mobilizing federal resources to stop ANtifa-led hellfire in its tracks.”

“While Democrat politicians deny reality, it’s obvious what’s happening in Portland isn’t protest; it’s premediated anarchy that has scared the city for years—leaving officers battered, citizens terrorized and property defaced.”

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were recorded while pepper-spraying the anonymous figure through his inflatable costume; the video quickly went viral.

The “Portland frog” has become a symbol of resistance for left-wing agitators in Portland, Oregon, during nightly protests that have plagued the city for months.