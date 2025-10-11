'Moody Blues' vocalist John Lodge dies 'suddenly' at 82

John Lodge's family releases emotional statement to confirm death of legendary singer

John Lodge, the legendary Moody Blues vocalist, has unexpectedly breathed his last.

The saddening news was shared by the family members of the 82-year-old singer as they mentioned in a statement that their "darling husband", father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother has peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.”

Lodge became a part of the big band in 1966 following the departure of Clint Warwick and Denny Laine.

He joined the rock group as “bass player” with fellow singer Justin Hayward.

The family, in their official statement, said that the English musician had been “unexpectedly taken from us.”

"As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith”, they further added.

The loved ones further expressed their grief saying that they are “heartbroken but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us.”

"As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.”

Lodge played a key role in shaping some of The Moody Blues’ most iconic records, including the landmark psychedelic release "Days of Future Passed" (1967) and its 1968 follow-up "In Search of the Lost Chord".

He also contributed to several of their acclaimed progressive rock albums, such as "On the Threshold of a Dream", "To Our Children’s Children’s Children", "A Question of Balance", "Every Good Boy Deserves Favour", and "Seventh Sojourn".