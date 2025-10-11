Legendary Moody Blues singer John Lodge dies at 82

The rock music community is in mourning following the announcement that John Lodge, the legendary bass guitarist, singer, and songwriter for The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 82.

Lodge’s family released a statement on Friday, October 10, 2025, confirming that the musician passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

The family released a statement on his passing:

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.”

The death was ‘sudden and unexpected', family says

On his final moments: “John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.”

His death comes after he had suffered a stroke in late 2023 but had made a recovery and was actively touring earlier this year.

Lodge was a core member of The Moody Blues, joining in 1966 alongside Justin Hayward. Together, they steered the band into its defining progressive rock sound, responsible for classic albums like “Days of Future Passed” and enduring hits such as “Ride My See-Saw” and “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band).”

Even after The Moody Blues stopped touring in 2018, Lodge remained dedicated to performing, taking his solo “Singer in a Rock and Roll Band” tour across the U.S. and releasing new music.

Now, Justin Hayward is the last surviving member of the band’s core lineup. Hayward recently completed the Spring leg of his own solo trek, the “Blue World Tour.”

He released his latest EP, “Love Conquers All,” in February 2025. He was actively performing the summer leg of his 2025 tour, which was dedicated to his late bandmates.