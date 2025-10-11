UK Home Office announces new change as Harry lodges fresh complaint

King Charles is finally witnessing key changes come to fruition in his reign just weeks after his meeting with Prince Harry at Clarence House.

The Duke of Sussex had visited UK last month and while the visit appeared to have gone well, shocking details about a security breach emerged sparking concerns about protection arrangements for Harry. The royal has lodged a new complaint for reinstate his taxpayer-funded security directly in a letter to the new Home Secretary.

As the UK Home Office is being accused of the oversight in proper risk assessment for Harry, the institution is following through with key Palace orders.

Fresh changes are being issued to travel documents for Britons following UK’s departure from the European Union, coincidently also the same time when Prince Harry and Meghan left their royal roles, famously dubbed as ‘Megxit’.

Now, for the first time in five years, a first fully redesigned passport will be issued. The Home Office said that King Charles’s coat of arms will feature on the front of all new passports from December.

Moreover, it will also now be dark blue in colour rather than burgundy. The four nations of the UK will be represented with “iconic landscapes” – Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay and the Giant's Causeway – and “enhanced security features”.

The update comes after it was revealed that a ‘stalker’ had gotten close to Prince Harry during two separate occasions and the Duke’s personal bodyguard having to “body block” her at one point. Moreover, stalker was also seen lurking around Harry’s car, which was later scrutinised for any threats.

The UK government has maintained that the security systems are “rigorous and proportionate”.

This would be the first time Harry has brought up his security reimbursement after he lost his appeal in May which left him “gutted”.