Sabrina Carpenter shows off siblings silliness with Sarah

Sabrina Carpenter is leading the celebrations as her sister Sarah Carpenter marks another year around the sun.

The older sister of the 26-year-old former Disney Channel star and pop sensation turned 29 on Friday, October 10.

To mark the occasion, the Espresso hitmaker took to Instagram Stories to share a short n sweet birthday tribute.

Posting a playful trio of photo booth-style polaroids, the Please Please Please chart-topper wrote, "Happy birthday my darling girl," over the snapshots.

In one of the images, the Carpenter sisters pose with matching pouts, while another shows them striking a fierce "cat claw" pose with teeth bared and fingers curled like claws, channeling pure siblings silliness.

Notably, Sabrina’s close-knit family inlcudes her three older sisters. The Man’s Best Friend songstress is the youngest of four siblings.

In addition to Sarah, she has two more older sisters: Shannon and Cayla Carpenter.

While Sarah is also a singer and has collaborated with Sabrina on music, providing backing vocals on her debut album Eyes Wide Open, Shannon is a dancer and choreographer.

As for Cayla, she is their half-sister and work as a freelance hairstylist and makeup artist.