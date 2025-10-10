US makes big announcement after Trump’s major setback

In a major setback to US President Donald Trump, he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize, and also lost it to Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado.
The White House, in a statement released on Friday, criticised the Nobel Prize committee's decision to grant.
White House spokesman Steven Cheung, in a post on X, said: “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”
"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” he said, lamenting the body’s decision as Trump had lobbied for the award and touted his role in brokering international ceasefire deals.
Venezuela's Machado was bestowed the award as she is a “courageous” defender of freedom who rose and resisted authoritarian leadership.
Speaking to top top US military leaders last month, Trump had claimed: “Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing.” The US president went on to say that it would be a "big insult" to the United States if he didn't get it.
Most of the children, all aged under five, died in Madhya Pradesh state over the past month
Starmer is in financial capital of Mumbai on two-day visit to India, joined by more than 100 leaders from Britain's...
Only 18 of the 121 Nobel laureates since 1901; academy says it does not take gender, nationality, or language into...
New Delhi seeking to exploit divisions between Islamabad and Kabul amid long-running distrust between Pakistan and India
PM Shehbaz hails agreement as 'a historic opportunity to secure lasting peace in the Middle East'
Trump had said that if Hamas did not accept the plan then Israel would have his “full backing to finish the job”