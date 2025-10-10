US makes big announcement after Trump’s major setback

US President Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

In a major setback to US President Donald Trump, he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize, and also lost it to Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado.

The White House, in a statement released on Friday, criticised the Nobel Prize committee's decision to grant.

White House spokesman Steven Cheung, in a post on X, said: “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” he said, lamenting the body’s decision as Trump had lobbied for the award and touted his role in brokering international ceasefire deals.

Venezuela's Machado was bestowed the award as she is a “courageous” defender of freedom who rose and resisted authoritarian leadership.

Speaking to top top US military leaders last month, Trump had claimed: “Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing.” The US president went on to say that it would be a "big insult" to the United States if he didn't get it.