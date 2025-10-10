White house accuses Nobel Committee of ‘politics over peace’ after Trump loses prize

White House unleashed a fierce attack on the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, October 10, when it awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado rather than giving it to President Donald Trump who had waged a weeks-long campaign to win the prestigious award.

Steven Cheung, White House spokesman accused the committee stating it put “politics over peace.”

Cheung wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

The criticism follows a concerted effort to have Trump win the prize, where the supporters would use his work to negotiate a number of international disputes since coming back to power in January.

The push received official momentum on Thursday, October 9, when Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) nominated the president because of his involvement in brokering a recent 20-point peace plan between Israel and Hamas, declared last month together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Trump administration also had the backing of a number of countries including Israel, Cambodia, and Pakistan on its diplomatic endeavors in at least seven conflict regions.

This international support and very high profile campaign notwithstanding, the Nobel Committee chose another winner such that the White House accused the decision as politically influenced.