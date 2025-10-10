Venezuela’s Maria Cornia Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize outcompeting Trump

María Corina Machado, belonging to the opposition party in Venezuela, has been honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025.
Venezuela’s opposition leader has received the prestigious award for her unrelenting efforts in promoting and safeguarding democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.
“She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her unyielding struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy, “ announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee while awarding the accolade.
"When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist," the Committee said in its citation.
Jørgen Watne Frydnes, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, made the announcement at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.
In last year’s Venezuela’s presidential election, María Corina Machado was barred from taking part in elections. Later, the world dismissed the elections as neither free nor fair.
This year’s announcement comes as a huge surprise for the US President who for months has been advocating himself as the deserving candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Last year’s Nobel Peace Award was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, , the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, “ for its contributions to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.”
Sister Jean became one the most-celebrated personalities after reaching TV fame in 2018
Inflation fears deepen in Japan as 90% of households see prices rising
Russian air defense system launched two missiles, Putin says
Trump claims credit for stopping seven wars across the globe
Though no concrete evidence links the teaser to Rockstar Games, the timing and historical patterns have sparked...
Ecosystem buried under industrial fill since 1890s bursts back to life during wetland renewal project