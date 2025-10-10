Travis Kelce reveals what he thinks about Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been under constant media attention since confirming their romance in August.

Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has sparked speculation about how Ed Kelce, Travis's father, might truly feel about his son's superstar fiancée and the personal lyrics she often shares through her music.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis had a lighthearted chat with his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

When asked about Ed's potential reaction to Swift's new album, Travis jokingly said he was "terrible" at imagining his father's response.

Jason burst into laughter and suggested they bring their dad into the studio to record his reaction live. "Oh my God, I would love it," Jason said, laughing. "I'm going to do it regardless. Even if we don't put it on camera, I'm just going to do it."

The NFL athlete knows just how much hard work Taylor Swift poured into her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and he couldn't be prouder of her dedication.

The Kansas City Chiefs star revealed that during last year's European leg of Swift's Eras Tour, she was already deep into the creative process for the record, balancing the demands of touring and songwriting.

"Her finally getting that 12th song and being like, 'I think it's done,'" Kelce said on Wednesday during his New Heights podcast.

"From that point on, it's like her and her label just worked their a** off to make this one of the biggest releases of all time. And I'm just happy as hell for it, because she's happy with it."