World Mental Health Day 2025: Finding your peace of mind!

Human life gets entangled in a web of betrayal, deceit, and disappointment. One becomes imprisoned in their own dreams, fears, and illusions, unable to find someone to set them free.

Darkness is the most painful sign of depression that one goes through while fighting mental health issues.

World Mental Health Day is a powerful reminder that there’s no such thing as health without mental health.

This year's theme is focusing on the urgent need to help those affected by humanitarian crises with providing mental health support.

The idea to celebrate World Mental Health Day was first proposed by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) in 1992.

The federation was founded in 1948 and works to create awareness and extend support for those individuals battling with mental health issues, such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, and depression.

Over the years, as modern tech-driven societies have evolved, World Mental Health Day has gained a global spotlight, supported by the WHO.

Mental health is critically vital for everyone, everywhere. But, unfortunately, people take it for granted and often take advantage of the vulnerability of individuals going through it.

Mental health, in its simplest form, can be defined as a state of mental well-being that enables individuals to cope with the stresses of life, to realize their abilities to learn and work well, and to contribute to their communities.

Understanding Depressive disorder (Depression)

Depression is a common mental disorder, with an estimated 5.7% of adults suffering from depression.

Depression has affected more women than men, and its severity can be gauged by the fact that it can lead to suicide.

Depression is defined as a mental health condition associated with persistent mood swings or a loss of pleasure in everyday activities for long periods of time.

It’s equally important for the family and people around a person battling depression to distinguish between regular mood swings and symptoms of depression.

Depression can simply impact all facets of life: family relationships, friends, and social circles.

Mental disorders often stem from problems individuals face at work or in society in general.

It’s no longer a myth but a reality that depression can affect anyone, regardless of the scale of wealth someone possesses.

Individuals who have faced troubled domestic situations, abuse, severe losses, or other traumatic events often end up with depression.

According to the statistics of WHO, approximately 4% of the population experience depression, including 5.7% of adults (4.6% of men and 6.9% of women) and 5.9% of adults aged 70 and older.

An estimated 332 million people globally have depression.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is one of the most lethal conditions of depression that can lead to suicide in some cases.

In 2021, approximately 727,000 individuals lost their lives to suicide, which is the third leading cause of death among people aged 15-29 years.

In advanced economies, only one in every three people with depression receives mental health treatment, but the situation in the developing world is more alarming.

Mental health is part and parcel of human health and well-being and is more than just the absence of mental disorder.

The lack of investment in mental healthcare, the shortage of psychiatrists, and the social stigma linked with mental health disorders are the roadblocks to combat depression.

It’s a no-brainer; on this World Mental Health Day 2025, we must ask ourselves only one question: we all vouch for mental health, but does that truly mean society has accepted it?