Nicole Kidman was not fan of 'fair skin', tall height until mature age

Nicole Kidman on height and skin

Nicole Kidman is embracing the confidence that comes with age.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 58, recently spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about her new partnership with Clé de Peau and opened up about learning to appreciate features she once felt insecure about.

When asked what parts of herself she’s learned to love more over the years, Kidman admitted that her fair skin used to be one of her biggest insecurities.

“My fair skin. I used to hate it. It’s still not my favorite thing, but I appreciate it because it’s very good on film, so I use it that way,” she shared.

The Big Little Lies star also talked about her height, another trait she’s grown to value with time.

“I’m lucky to be tall and I have so much leeway with what I eat because there’s so many more places for it to go!” she said with a laugh.

Kidman revealed that her family’s tall genes run strong, both of her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, are already 5’10”, while she and her sister stand at 5’11”.

Reflecting on her younger years, she admitted, “I used to grapple with that and kind of twist my hip down and pretend I was smaller. Now, I put my shoulders back, and I stand up, and I just own it.”

The actress even joked that her career might have benefited from being a few inches shorter, adding, “It’d be nice to be a few inches smaller and be able to look up to somebody, which is also a much better angle on film.”

As she continues to embrace aging, Kidman says what she loves most about getting older is the depth of experience that comes with it.

“There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through,” she explained.

“You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly, and it can take an enormous amount of time, it does pass.”

While she admits that her many life experiences sometimes make her feel “really, really, really old,” there are still moments that bring out her inner child.

“Like, suddenly I feel like I’m five. I think there’s a sense of play that always feels available to me,” she said.

Looking ahead, Kidman hopes to pass on the wisdom she’s gained over the years.

“As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned. I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned.”

Kidman’s reflections highlight a graceful acceptance of self, proof that confidence and growth can evolve beautifully with time.