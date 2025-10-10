Eva Longoria makes unexpected confession about marriage to Tony Parker

Eva Longoria recently opened up about how difficult it was for her to be married to an athlete, saying she never enjoyed being labeled a “WAG.

The 50-year-old actress was married to NBA star Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011.

Speaking in Victoria Beckham’s new Netflix documentary, Eva admitted she had no idea what the term meant at first.

“I didn’t know what a ‘WAG’ was,” she said. “I remember seeing in a press clipping that I was a WAG and I was like, ‘What the f*** is that?’”

The actress and film producer shared that it was challenging to be in a marriage where the world idolised her husband.

However, the star further said there was often a stereotype that wives of athletes didn’t work or were only after money. “It’s hard when you’re married to an athlete because the world idolises them."

"There’s an assumption that goes with being a wife or a girlfriend is that you’re a gold digger, you don’t have a job, you just want to look pretty and spend money,” she explained.

“It was like, ‘Ugh how can you have a job? Your job is to support your husband.’”

Now married to producer Jose Baston, Eva has built an impressive career in Hollywood, as she starred in hit shows like Desperate Housewives and Only Murders in the Building and said she always believed in her own success.

“When I look at the longevity I've had in this industry, it makes sense to me,” she told Byrdie.

"I knew I'd be successful because I was surrounded by successful women.”