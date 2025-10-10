Heidi Klum gets nostalgic celebrating daughter Lou's 16th birthday

Heidi Klum on daughter Lou's 16th birthday

Heidi Klum is celebrating a major moment in her family, her youngest daughter, Lou, just turned 16.

The supermodel marked the milestone on October 9 by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post filled with family photos and home videos spanning the years.

One of the pictures showed Heidi looking makeup-free as she posed with Lou and her older siblings, Leni, 21, Henry, 20, and Johan, 18, against a brick wall.

Another photo captured the family enjoying a day at the beach together, smiling and relaxed.

Heidi also shared several sweet throwback clips, including one from Lou’s fifth birthday party.

Alongside the collection, the proud mom wrote, “Lou my beautiful sunshine. Happy 16th Birthday. I love you with my whole heart.”

But October isn’t just special for Lou because of her birthday, it’s also the start of her favourite time of year. Like her famous mom, Lou loves Halloween and all things costume-related.

“Lou, especially. She makes her own things,” Heidi told PEOPLE in 2024. “She’s also really into anime. She makes all the wigs herself.”

The Project Runway host couldn’t help but gush over her daughter’s creative streak, adding, “She’s pretty talented, I have to say, more talented than me when it comes to building things.”

Heidi went on to share that when it comes to dressing up, her daughter takes the lead. “If anyone has the major block about dressing up and that stuff, it would be my Lou,” she said with a laugh.

Lou recently showed off her love for themed looks at Heidi’s first-ever HeidiFest in Germany last month, where the family celebrated Bavarian traditions.

She matched her mom by wearing a classic dirndl, a lace-up bodice dress with an apron skirt, paired with a flower crown.

Talking about the event, Heidi told OK! magazine in Germany, “These are my roots—even if I’m not from Bavaria, I’m still German. I grew up here, too. And in that respect, I think it’s nice for my children to see a bit of my roots.”

From birthday tributes to festive family traditions, Heidi’s post showed just how close the Klum-Samuel family remains, and how much Lou has grown into her own creative spirit.