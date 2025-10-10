Victoria Beckham snubs Mel B at during documentary premier

The premiere of Victoria Beckham’s new documentary brought a wave of nostalgia as the Spice Girls reunited on the red carpet, but one familiar face was missing.

Mel B was not present at the event, though her thoughtful gesture made sure her absence did not go unnoticed.

According to Victoria Beckham’s official Instagram, Mel B sent a bouquet of roses to the venue, showing her love and support for her former bandmate.

The post featured photos of the flowers, confirming that even though Mel B could not attend, she was still part of the celebration in spirit.

Victoria was joined by her fellow Spice Girls, creating an emotional moment for fans and media as they celebrated her story through fame, fashion and family.

However, the documentary focused on her personal journey and her rise in the fashion world, while the reunion reminded audiences of the group’s lasting bond.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions to Mel B’s absence, as many fans believed that she missed the premiere due to a scheduling conflict, while others speculated there might be personal reasons behind it.

The former bandmate, who recently got married, has not released any statement explaining why she was unable to attend.

The event became more than just a film premiere, as it turned into a reminder of the Spice Girls’ enduring friendship and shared history.

Even from afar, Mel B’s gesture showed that the group’s connection remains strong, leaving fans hopeful for more reunions in the future.