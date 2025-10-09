Jennifer Aniston opens up about media scrutiny over ‘fertility’ issues

Jennifer Aniston reveals her struggles with media speculation

Jennifer Aniston recently reflected on her 2016 Huffington Post op-ed, where she called out the media for speculating about her plans to start a family.

The 56-year-old actress, known for her role as Rachel Green in the 1994 sitcom Friends, spoke about the media’s curiosity regarding her pregnancy.

In an exclusive conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, she said, “They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes. That’s not anybody’s business. But there comes a point when you cannot hear it – the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family, because I’m selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me – I’m just a human being. We are all human beings. That’s why I thought, ‘What the hell?’"

Earlier in 2016, The Morning Show star had shared similar thoughts about the topic.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she explained, “It’s not something that’s in our everyday life, quite honestly. It’s more questions that arise in a red carpet line or in an interview. I just find it to be energy that is unnecessary and not really fair for those who may or may not [have children]. Who knows what the reason is, why people aren’t having kids. There’s a lot of reasons that could be, and maybe it’s something that no one wants to discuss. It’s everyone’s personal prerogative, that’s all.”

On professional front, Aniston recently appeared in The Morning Show season four, with the finale scheduled for November 19.