Princess Kate wears Victoria Beckham's suit amid designer's Netflix premiere

Princess Kate wears Victoria Beckham's suit amid designer's Neftlix premiere

Princess Kate certainly knows her fashion game.

With olive green being the top trending colour of the season, the future queen made a thoughtful style choice during her recent visit to charity Home-Start Oxford.

The Princess of Wales was spotted re-wearing an olive green tailored suit designed by none other than British fashion icon Victoria Beckham-coinciding with the launch of Victoria's new Netflix documentary today.

For context, Kate met with parents and children during her visit on Thursday, 9th October 2025. She brought smiles to the children's faces by joining a Home-Start session at Rose Buds Stay and Play, chatting with families and taking part in creative activities with the children.

During the session, one child accidently dirtied Princess Kate's suit during messy play, while another playfully injected her with a toy syringe-moments that Kate look good in humour.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have had a long-standing association with Royal family.

This public appearance of Kate's comes amid Victoria's Netflix series launch as she thanked her family for the support.

While speaking at the premiere, she expressed gratitude to David for his unwavering support, joking that he had convinced-and even forced her to take the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Victoria gushed about how proud she was to be with her family, sharing snaps from the premiere on her Instagram.