Fortnite’s Halloween event features epic horror crossover

The Fortnitemares Halloween event has returned in Fortnite that will last from October 9 and November 1.

This year's event is a major celebration of pop culture horror, headlined by a highly anticipated collaboration with the iconic Scooby-Doo gang and a chilling new skin for Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams.

The much-awaited event of the year 2025 is the arrival of the Scooby-Doo gang.

Gamers can now dress as the whole Mystery Inc. group Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne and Velma and all of them in a unique cel-shaded art-style.

The players can use the skins of their favourite Halloween characters including Wednesday Addams portrayed by Jenna Ortega, Ghostface, the protagonist of Scream and Jason Voorhees the main character of Friday the 13th.

To provide a splash of dynamism, the protagonist of the event is the pop star Doja Cat, that plays the Mother of Thorns.

The developers have introduced special emoted that will sync with the music to improve user experience.

The new Nitemare Island map will be revealed on October 10 with the revival of popular weapons such as the Wood Stake Shotgun, add to the gameplay experience.

Fortnitemares 2025 will be one of the most memorable seasonal events that the game has ever had due to the standard of free gifts, a weekly update, and a lineup that combines classic cartoons and modern horror icons.