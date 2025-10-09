Argument over ‘thank you’ ends in fatal shooting outside Dallas PetSmart

A dispute that began over a simple failure to say “thank you” has tragically ended with one woman shot dead and another facing a murder charge. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 8, 2025, at the Wheatland Towne Crossing shopping centre.

The series of arguments began at a nearby Five Below store. According to the police affidavit, the victim, Cecilia Simpson, held the door open for the suspect, Keona Hampton, as they were leaving the store.

The argument turned into a physical fight

A witness told detectives that Ms. Simpson became upset because Ms. Hampton “didn’t say thank you” for the courtesy. This sparked a verbal fight between the two women.

The confrontation continued as Ms. Simpson and the witness drove to the PetSmart in the same shopping centre. They reported to employees that Ms. Hampton was following them.

The argument moved to the parking lot, where it turned into a physical fight.

The affidavit states that Ms. Hampton allegedly threw a drink bottle at Ms. Simpson’s car. The fight intensified, with a witness reporting that Ms. Simpson was yelling at Ms. Hampton to leave and hitting her several times.

The suspect then pulled out a black and silver handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting and killing Ms. Simpson.

Ms. Hampton left the scene but was later located by police that evening at an apartment complex. She was arrested and admitted to detectives that she had been in a fight with Ms. Simpson.

When interviewed, Ms. Hampton told investigators that she shot Ms. Simpson because she was “just trying to get [Simpson] away from her,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Ms. Hampton remains in the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.