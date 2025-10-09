'The Life of a Showgirl:' a sign of Taylor Swift's artistic decline?

Taylor Swift’s 12th album met with fans' disappointment

Taylor Swift seems to be steering towards a dangerous territory creatively, and fans are forced to ask if they have already listened to the pop superstar’s best album yet.

The 35-year-old global sensation has always surprised fans with Easter Eggs, live performances, as well as the much-awaited albums, and this time was no different.

From the 14-time-Grammy winner’s album announcement at her beau Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, to several countdowns on her website, and meticulously planted clues – Swifties were following the songstress every step of the way.

Many fans began to grow disappointed because of the 27 different vinyl variants which were all released after a countdown they waited for.

Even if the album rollout is overlooked, the album itself did not manage to meet fans’ expectations.

While several fans missed Swift’s poetic lyricism which is swapped with ‘gen-z slang,’ “cringe worthy lyrics” and double entendre phrases, some were disappointed by the misleading promotion of the album.

The Life of a Showgirl was expected to be about the behind-the-scenes of her record-breaking Eras Tour, but listeners argue that it's more about “look at me im engaged! I love travis!”

One music enthusiast called it "Lover album watered down version."

Several Swifties also raised concerns about “gender related digs” against women, as she uses the word “bi-ches,” which seemed “misogynistic” in comparison to the sentiments in her discography over the years.

Some raised the point that the writing on this album seemed “unpolished” and clumpy, noting, “I think Taylor is simply trying to produce too many things in too short of a span of time,” and should take a break from releasing too many albums.

Agreeing with the social media user, another wrote, “i think her two recent albums reflect how she is just pumping out any kind of work regardless of its true quality because she knows it’s going to give her the numbers and accolades she wants anyway.”

They went on to claim that lyricism is compromised and compensated with “catchy” melodies on this album.

One critique raised against the Eras Tour performer was her being “tone-deaf” on the album, as a critic noted, “Wish List is tone deaf or maybe just self-righteous.” Swift sings about all these materialistic things she doesn’t want, and only wants her man who loves her, but “most of us just want to pay our bills.”

They added, “You’re a billionaire, I don’t think you’re really in touch with what most people actually want.”

All the criticisms together culminated in the plaint that “Taylor Swift is not relatable anymore.”

The fandom which arguably grew to heights, because of the relatability which could touch fans’ hearts, is reasonably heartbroken over the loss of what they cherished the most.