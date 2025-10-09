Facebook update 2025 : Introduces "new friend bubble"

Facebook is rolling out new features for more user-friendly content, majorly improving the surfacing of reels.

Meta announced a new algorithm update for Facebook on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, that will display more Reels videos tailored to user’s preferences.

Facebook’s new algorithm update is all about diverse video formats with improved recommendations that cater to user’s growing preference for long and short-form content.

Meta upgraded Facebook’s recommendations engine so it learns your interests quicker and shows you newer and more relevant reels.

"We’ve invested in improving Facebook’s recommendations and product experience, creating a smarter recommendations engine that understands your interests faster," Meta said.

Facebook’s new update introduces features that will give users greater control over the videos, AI-powered search suggestions and interactive friend bubbles.

Why Facebook new update is ideal for users?

Facebook new algorithm update seems ideal for users as it will make it easier for them to express their interest or disinterest in suggested Reels.

Users can now select “Not Interested” on a "Facebook Reel" or flag a comment, prompting the recommendations engine to adapt based on this feedback.

Furthermore, the “Save” feature has also been updated to make it simpler to choose and collect your Favorite Reels and posts in one place.

New changes may help address user complains about undesirable content as many users have expressed their frustration with reels that are deemed "scammy", annoying or low quality AI-generated videos.

Moreover, Facebook Parent Company, Meta invested heavily in AI-generated short form video feed called “Vibes”, featuring AI-generated content only on Meta AI app.

The algorithm update aims to prioritize newer content. Meta (American tech company) informs that it will present users with 50% more Reels that were uploaded on the same day that they’re scrolling.

Additionally, Facebook Reels will also feature AI-powered search suggestions. These suggestions will recommend queries to help users discover more content about topics they are interested in, similar to the "gray suggestions" in TikTok videos.

About Facebook New Friend’s Bubbles:

Following the new algorithm update, Facebook also introduced new friend bubbles on Reels and main feed.

"The magic of Facebook has always been in connecting with others. That’s why we’re launching features that make it even easier to connect with friends over the content you care about," Meta stated.

This “new friend bubble” addition is similar to a feature on Instagram, where users can tap on a bubble representing a friend’s profile picture to open a private chat with them.