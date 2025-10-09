Charlie Kirk predicted his own death? Candace Owens makes explosive claim

Candace Owens makes explosive claim that Charlie Kirk predicted his own death

Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, has made the explosive claim that her former colleague, Charlie Kirk, predicted his own death just 24 hours before he was fatally shot at an event in Utah last month.

This adds a dramatic new element to Owens’ ongoing, controversial theories surrounding Kirk’s assassination.

Candace Ownes, who was a close friend of Kirk’s, alleges that he told multiple people he believed he was going to be killed the day before his death.

Owens stated in a video that “three people told me off record” about Kirk’s suspicion. She said two of these people had “written communication” from Kirk, and one was a donor to his organisation, Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

She has been vocal about her belief that the official story that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson acted alone is a “cover-up.”

She added that Kirk “did not express that to me. So I am telling you this based off the testimony of three people, and I am saying this because I hope that these people will be inspired to come forward with that again.”

Candace Owens has faced criticism for her conspiracy theories, including suggestions that the FBI is covering up details and that the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, was framed.

The official investigation by law enforcement, including the FBI, has charged Robinson with aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. They have cited evidence, including a note detailing his plan.

TPUSA confirmed the authenticity of the private chats regarding donor pressure but has distanced itself from Owens’ other claims, stating they are fully cooperating with the investigation into Kirk’s death.