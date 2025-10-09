George Gilbert removed from ITV Big Brother 2025 over ‘unacceptable language’

George Gilbert removed from ITV Big Brother 2025

The latest series of Big Brother 2025 on ITV2 and ITVX has seen the immediate removal of housemate George Gilbert.

The decision was made by Big Brother producers due to the parish councillor’s “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour” inside the house.

The removal follows a series of warnings George has been given for his conduct, including one formal warning shown in a recent episode concerning an interaction with fellow housemate, Sam Ashby.

The Big Brother producer made the decision

During a conversation, Big Brother called George to the Diary Room to address his actions.

Big Brother told him, “Do you understand how both your language and behaviour could be offensive to Sam, your housemate and the viewing public?”

George, who was already facing the public vote for eviction, apologised, stating: “I don’t want to make anyone feel like that, so I will be walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in.”

Following further review, a spokesperson for the show confirmed George’s departure in a statement:

“Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”