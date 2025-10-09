Mystery deepens as FBI opens probe into crash near Area 51

The mystery surrounding a crash near highly-secretive U.S. Air Force base, famously known as Area 51, has deepened as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened a probe regarding the incident.

Area 51 is famous for conspiracy theories linking it to extraterrestrial life and UFO sightings. Many claim the U.S. government has conducted secret experiments there since the 1950s.

The mysterious crash occurred on September 23. In a statement on October 4, the officials in Nevada stated, “An aircraft crashed in the desert just miles from the restricted zone around Area 51 on September 23.”

It occurred only 24 miles from the base and roughly 12 miles east of the security boundary around Area 51.

The crash raised eyebrows as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has restricted the flight operation around the area for an entire week. Some claimed that the airplane was assigned to the base as part of the 432nd Wing.

The restriction by the FAA was issued due to two-worded reason “National Security” and no further explanation was provided.

Officials at the Creech Air Force Base immediately cleaned up the area leaving nothing for the public to mind, adding to the already shrouding mystery.

It has now been revealed that “inert training bomb body” along with a piece of an unidentified plane was found at the site, prompting the Air Force to get the FBI involved.

The Air Force has claimed that the crash site was altered intentionally by an unknown person after the military left the place.

Officials did not provide further details but confirmed there were no injuries or fatalities.