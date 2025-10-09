Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet reunite for special date amid speculations

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner get cosy during special night out

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still together and very much in love, despite speculations about their relationship.

The 29-year-old actor and the makeup mogul, 28, were apart because of demanding work schedules but they are now reunited.

The Kardashians star and the Dune actor shut down any rumours with their back to back two public appearances in New York City.

Jenner and A Complete Unknown star attended the New York Yankees game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 8.

The couple appeared cosy at the stands, during their casual outing, according to several fan-posted clips and pictures.

The reality star was dressed in a blue coat with the hood up, while her beau sported a leather Yankees jacket to support his home team and a baseball cap.

Chalamet looked excited throughout the game as he cheered and clapped, and appeared to be discussing the game with Jenner.

A few days before their game day outing, the socialite supported the Beautiful Boy actor at the New York Film Festival premiere of his upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

Chalamet and Jenner have been together since 2023, and sources close to the media personality have shared that the award-winning actor is unlike “any of the other guys” she has been linked to, and they have really good chemistry.