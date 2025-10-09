Joan Kennedy, first wife of Senator Ted Kennedy, dies at 89

Joan Bennet Kennedy, the first wife of the late U.S. Senator Edward M. Kennedy, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at her home in Boston at the age of 89.

Mrs. Kennedy was a classically trained pianist and model when she married Ted Kennedy in 1958. Their tumultuous marriage, which included family tragedies and the Senator’s infidelities before their 1982 divorce, put her life in the spotlight.

Joan Bennett Kennedy was a notable figure in the ‘Camelot’ era of American politics

In her later years, she was widely respected for her courage in publicly discussing her decades-long struggles with alcoholism and depression, becoming an important advocate for mental health and addiction recovery.

Her passing was confirmed by her family, including her two surviving children, Ted Kennedy Jr. and former Congresswoman Patrick J. Kennedy.

Her sons released statements honoring their mother’s life. Patrick Kennedy said:

“She will be missed not just by the entire Kennedy Family, but by the arts community in the city of Boston and the many people whose lives that she touched.”

Mrs. Kennedy was a classically trained pianist and model when she married Ted Kennedy in 1958

Ted Kennedy Jr. also shared: “I will always admire my mother for the way that she faced up to her challenges with grace, courage, humility, and honesty.”

A niece, a daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, also paid tribute, posting: “She courageously shared what it was like to lose a child, get divorced from a famous man, and carry on. Her life was challenging, but she persevered.”

Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her two children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Her daughter, Kara, died in 2011.