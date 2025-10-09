Twitch streamer Hasan Piker breaks silence over ‘Dog Shock Collar’ controversy

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker is confronting widespread allegations of animal cruelty after a viral clip showed his dog, Kaya, yelping during a live broadcast, sparking intense online speculation that he used a shock collar.

The political commentator has vehemently denied the accusations, attributing the dog's reaction to accidentally clipping herself while getting off a bed.

The controversy ignited when a segment from Piker's livestream circulated on social media platforms X and Reddit, showing the moment Kaya yelped while lying nearby.

Online investigators quickly scrutinized the pixelated footage, with some claiming to identify a shock device on the dog's collar and others suggesting Piker activated it off-camera.

Defenders of the streamer countered that the object in question was merely an Airtag.

"Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet," Piker responded sarcastically during his stream.

Content creator provided a detailed explanation, stating: "Dpg yelped because she f**king clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed. I suspect it’s coming from some crazy haters."

The incident has drawn commentary from other high-profile streamers, intensifying the online feud.

Felix "xQc" Lengyel accused Piker of gaslighting his audience, while longtime critic Ethan Klein of the “H3 Podcast" described the act as horrifying animal cruelty.

The streaming community remains sharply divided, with the incident generating a flood of memes and continued debate across platforms as viewers dissect the ambiguous footage.