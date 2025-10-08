Denmark moves to ban social media for children under 15

Denmark is planning to ban social media use for children under-15 following Australia’s lead, which has banned social media for under 16 kids.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said social media is stealing the childhood of teenagers and announced the plan of putting the ban before the parliament on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

She called on parliament to approve the ban for under-15s while giving parents the authority to permit limited use for children aged 13.

Frederiksen said social media is exposing children to the things they shouldn’t see, adding, “We have unleashed a monster.”

She cited data from the European Union where law states that children must be above 13 to have an account on social media, but in Denmark, nearly 94 per cent of kids have accounts before they turn 13.

Frederiksen also highlighted several problems linked to social media usage including, anxiety, depression, lack of concentration and severe reading problems.

Denmark is the latest country to push for the social media ban for children as in 2024 French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed support for such an initiative.

In a bid to protect children, the Dutch government has also moved forward with a plan to ban mobile phones in schools and after-school clubs.