Nashville mom's giant newborn shocks TikTok, leaves netizens in awe

A US mom named Shelby Martin has stunned millions of TikTok users after she gave birth to her son, Cassian, who weighed around 13 pounds at birth.

Cassian, the newborn who arrived on her mom’s birthday, with an astonishing size, has now taken TikTok by storm.

According to the hospital staff, the newborn is the largest baby in three years at Tristar Centennial Women's Hospital.

Shelby Martin shared the video, which includes snapshots of her newborn son, Cassian. The video spread like a wildfire on the video sharing platform.

The clip so far has been viewed over 37 million times, with 54K comments and 4.3 million likes.

Viewers were not only amazed by Cassian’s size but also by the fact that he was born on her mother Shelby's own birthday, making him her “most precious treasure.”

The viral buzz quickly caught the attention of local media, with television outlet WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee, airing the news on their broadcast.

Shelby posted a video made of snapshots showing herself before delivery, showcasing her huge baby bump.

She captioned the post, “When people talk about having a big baby, like, I don’t know, a ball. But trust me …I know the ball.”

Her witty comment added a lighthearted tone to the amazing size of her newborn.

The next image revealed Cassian right after his birth, weighing a shocking 12 pounds 14 ounces—almost double the usual 7-pound newborn.

Social media users were not only left stunned, but some were also joking that he looked like a grown man.

With over 54,000 comments, netizens were amazed at how Shelby delivered such a big baby.

Let’s find out all the buzz here.

Netizen react

One user quipped, “Can we see Goliath’s dad?” Another one commented, “Did the baby have to come out of the sunroof???”

A third user was surprised by the newborn’s name wrote, “Cassian is SUCH a big baby name.”

A fourth one quipped, “Did he drive yall home afterwards?”

Many netizens were shocked with Cassian’s size, as the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that the average U.S. newborn weighs around 7 pounds (3.2 kg) at birth.

In contrast, Cassian was born at an impressive 12 pounds 14 ounces (5.8 kg), nearly twice the typical weight.

As per the available WHO details on growth charts, the average three-month-old weighs about 12 pounds 14 ounces (5.8 kg) for girls and 14 pounds 1 ounce (6.4 kg) for boys.

Astonishingly, Cassian matched the size of a typical three-month-old at birth, highlighting the extraordinary nature of his arrival.