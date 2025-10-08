Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire after landmark Saudi deal

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first professional football player to become a billionaire.

The net worth of the 40-year-old Portuguese superstar, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is estimated at $1.4 billion, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

This record financial success is mostly credited to the recent agreement of Ronaldo with the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr.

The deal was signed in June and is reportedly worth more than $400 million, with a revolutionary 15 per cent stake in the club.

The path of Ronaldo to the ten-figure mark took over twenty years of playing in Europe at the top clubs of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

Loyalty deals with international corporations such as Nike and also his own successful CR7 brand which includes fragrances, clothing and hotels have provided him with a wide range of income-generating and a strong flow.

His move to Al-Nassr in 2023 was a new financial development. Ronaldo has scored 98 goals in 111 appearances since joining the club.

His current earnings will remain at the top of the world sport because he has a new contract that does not expire until 2027.