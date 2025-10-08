Judge Astrit Kalaja shot dead in courtroom in Albania by litigant

An appeal court judge was shot dead inside a courtroom in the Albanian capital on Monday, October 6, 2025, by a man who was involved in a trial that was presided over by the judge.

The victim was Appeals Court Judge Astrit Kalaja. He was shot inside the Tirana appeals court by a 30-year-old suspect, identified only by the initials E. Sh.

The shooting took place during a court hearing. The judge was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries on the way.

The gunman also shot and wounded two other people who were party to the trial (reported to be a father and son). Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Local reports suggest the case being heard was a long-standing property dispute. Some local news outlets speculated that the man fired because he expected to lose the case.

The shooter fled the scene but was later arrested by police. Authorities also recovered the alleged revolver used in the attack.

The shooting has been widely condemned by high-ranking officials, who called for a reflection on court security.

Edi Rama, Albanian Prime Minister, called the event a “tragic event” and demanded a tough response: “The judge’s killer should face ‘the most extreme legal response’ against the aggressor.”

Bajram Begaj, Albanian President, issued a statement condemning the violence as an attack on the legal system: The killing was “a terrible attack against the entire justice system.”

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) noted that this is the first killing of a sitting judge in Albania in more than thirty years, can called on authorities to ensure a “prompt, thorough and impartial investigation.”