Cristiano Ronaldo honoured for 22 years of Portugal service, dismisses retirement

In honour of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 22 years of service to the national team of Portugal, he was awarded the Global Prestige Award at the Portugal Football Globes ceremony 2025.

The 40-year-old forward appeared alongside legendary figures such as Jose Mourinho and Pepe.

Utilising the platform, he firmly dismissed retirement talks and affirmed his continued value to the team.

“My plan is clear,” he stated, affirming his will to continue playing football for a “few more years.”

“I’m still producing good things, helping my club and Portugal. Why not continue?” he said in the acceptance speech.

Taking to Instagram, the Al-Nassr star recognised the award as “special” and put emphasis on his day-by-day approach.

He wrote: “Proud of this special recognition. 22 years with the National Team and I still have the same passion. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who helped me get here. Thank you.”

The award was given in the buildup to crucial World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Hungary.

Ronaldo is also on the brink of making another history, having a goal required to become the all-time top goal scorer in the history of World Cup qualifications.

This puts him in the list of records as the most-capped male player (223 appearances) and the world's most-prolific international goal-scorer (141 goals).

Giving credit to the stars of Portuguese talent, the young generation, Ronaldo found himself in a position to be an intermediary between times as he aimed at making the team successful. His statement reinforces the point that at least at present his legendary global career is not dead yet.