Trump blasts NFL for picking Bad Bunny as Super Bowl headliner

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has lashed out at the National Football League (NFL) after the league chose Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny as headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show scheduled for next February.

The outrage by the Trump administration and conservative Make America Great Again (MAGA) activists comes because Bad Bunny is a vocal critic of the current government’s policies against immigration.

The rapper’s performance will mark the first time that a Latin male artist will headline the iconic Super Bowl halftime show.

In an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly, Trump said that he has never heard of Bad Bunny but labelled the NFL decision as “crazy” and "ridiculous".

He added, “The NFL blamed it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The iconic artist, who primarily performs in Spanish, has previously been labelled as “Trump Hater” by conservative commentators.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said that if the NFL continues with its decision then the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be crawling all over the place.

The 31-year-old singer appeared unfazed by the criticism, threats and intimidation, as he said, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”