Xbox: Microsoft Scraps new price hike plans after players reactions

Microsoft has given a relief to its gaming community by delaying price plans for subscribers, reports the Verge.

The Xbox developer company Microsoft is holding off on its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price hikes for some existing subscribers in selected countries.

Xbox current subscribers in European countries won’t be affected by Microsoft’s game price hike.

Moreover, after announcing a 50% increase to Game Pass Ultimate last week, the gaming company Microsoft informs that this price increase will only currently affect new purchases and not existing subscribers in markets like Germany, Ireland, South Korea, Poland or India.

“At this time, these increases will only affect new purchases and will not affect your current subscription for the market in which you reside, as long as you are on an auto-recurring plan,” explains Microsoft in an email that was sent to an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers overnight.

“Should you choose to cancel your plan and repurchase, you will be charged at the new current rate," Microsoft informed further.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers from Poland, Germany, India, South Korea and Ireland also confirmed that they had received email from Microsoft.

Moreover, Microsoft had confirmed Verge that these emails are genuine and it is not impacting subscribers in the U.S. or UK.

“Our recent Game Pass update remains unchanged. Current subscribers in certain countries will continue renewing at their existing price for now, in line with local requirements. We’ll provide advance notice before price adjustments take effect in these countries,” informs Kari Perez, head of Xbox communications, in a statement.

Microsoft officials further informed that the change in these countries is likely related to local regulations on gaming subscription price changes.

It indicated that in Ireland existing subscribers with auto-renewable subscription enabled will be charged at the €17.99 monthly rate, instead of the new €26.99 pricing.

Microsoft also mentioned in its email that existing subscribers in these markets will be notified “at least 60 days in advance” of price changes, meaning the changes won’t go into effect for at least two more months.

“This updated pricing will go into effect on October 1st for new subscribers, and then at the next billing cycle, likely to be November 4th, for current subscribers,” said Dustin Blackwell, director of gaming and platform communications at Microsoft in latest briefing.

Furthermore, Microsoft confirmed that it’s giving subscribers more points for using Xbox in its "rewards scheme."