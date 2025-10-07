Prince Harry's true feelings over King Charles' Christmas invite revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to miss the annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham

The Royal Family has officially began preparations for its annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham, but there likely won’t be a seat at the table for Prince Harry nor his wife, Meghan Markle.

Although the Duke of Sussex’s recent reunion with his father King Charles marked the first step towards reconciliation, it is important to note that Harry, 41, is still not on speaking terms with the rest of the family — including his older brother Prince William and his wife Princess Kate, and even their stepmother Queen Camilla.

So, while it reported that the Sussexes are not welcome at the annual family gathering, the feeling is likely mutual.

A Royal Family insider told Variety via Express UK last week, “With things being so dire between William and Harry, I’m not sure Harry would even want to be at Sandringham for Christmas. It would be very awkward. He knows he’d probably get quite a frosty reception from most of the family.”

Despite the lack of an invite, there is still no love lost between King Charles and his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, His Majesty is “guaranteed” to speak to Archie and Lili on Christmas Day, even if it’s through Zoom.

“There’s no question,” he recently told Fabulous via The Sun. “I’m not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids on Christmas Day.”

Harrold, who worked for the royals between 2004 and 2011, even believes that Charles will have gifts delivered to the Sussex household in California.