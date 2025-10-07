Did Keanu Reeves give away $75 million?

Keanu Reeves is a shining example of kindness and generosity in the entertainment industry.
One notable instance of his kindness is when he donated millions of dollars to the crew members of the Matrix sequels, including the special effects and costume teams, who worked tirelessly to bring the movie's mind-blowing visuals to life.
Reeves' generosity didn't stop there. He also gifted the stunt team custom-made Harley-Davidson motorcycles, worth $200,000, as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.
In addition to his charitable donations, Reeves has also been known to quietly slip money to family friends in need.
Nicole Kidman silenced her haters in jaw-dropping post-divorce transformation
The 'Life of a Showgirl' creator opens up about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding
Dua Lipa is set for a multi-night stop in Los Angeles during Radical Optimism Tour
Ozzy Osbourne reflects on the late 'Friends' star's addiction struggles in his posthumous memoir 'Last Rites'
Taylor Swift sends out a 'Life of a Showgirl' PR package to her 'special' friends
Ben Affleck shares his thoughts at the premiere of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ movie