Did Keanu Reeves give away $75 million?

Keanu Reeves is a shining example of kindness and generosity in the entertainment industry.

One notable instance of his kindness is when he donated millions of dollars to the crew members of the Matrix sequels, including the special effects and costume teams, who worked tirelessly to bring the movie's mind-blowing visuals to life.

Reeves' generosity didn't stop there. He also gifted the stunt team custom-made Harley-Davidson motorcycles, worth $200,000, as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

Keanu Reeves' philanthropic efforts

The John Wick star has donated significantly to cancer research, including supporting the Stand Up to Cancer Foundation and the Lance Armstrong Foundation.

Reeves is a passionate environmental advocate and has supported organizations such as Earth Action Fund and Environmental Defense Fund.

Keanu Reeves' charity work

The Good Fortune star has actively supported Angelwear, a charity that provides comfort and support to children with serious illnesses.

The actor has donated to CoachArt, a non-profit organisation that provides arts education to children with chronic illnesses.

In addition to his charitable donations, Reeves has also been known to quietly slip money to family friends in need.