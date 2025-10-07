Aimee Lou Wood, Suranne Jones bring family drama to screen

Aimee Lou Wood has stepped into a new chapter of her career with her first TV writing project, Film Club.

The actress, who is loved for her iconic role in Sex Education, co-wrote the show with her friend Ralph Davies and also played the lead role.

In the story, Aimee plays Evie, a woman trying to rebuild her life after a mental health crisis. Every Friday night, she hosts a movie night in her garage with her best friend Noa, decorating the place to match each film.

But when Noa gets a new job and plans to leave, Evie is forced to face her fears and learn to move forward.

Suranne Jones stars as Evie’s mother, Suz, a warm and protective mum who tries her best to help her daughter while fighting her own worries.

However, Aimee said she wrote the character with Suranne in mind, calling it "magical" to watch her bring the words to life.

On the other hand, Suranne praised Aimee’s writing, saying it was "so beautiful" and full of heart.

The Seize Them! actress also shared that writing her own show felt "raw and vulnerable" but also deeply rewarding, as she also opened about her own journey with ADHD and autism, which inspired parts of the story.

Aimee and Suranne said filming in the North of England felt comforting as well as nostalgic. Their chemistry on screen brings warmth, laughter and honesty to Film Club, now streaming on BBC Three, BBC One, and iPlayer.