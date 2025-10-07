Daria Kasatkina takes mental health break, puts career on hold

Daria Kasatkina, Australia’s top-ranked women's player, has officially announced that she is ending her 2025 season prematurely, citing emotional and mental struggles after reaching a breaking point.

The primary reason behind her switch earlier this year was her fear for her safety. She now plays under the Australian flag, and she said that the emotional toll of this significant life change has contributed to the stress of the tour.

On her Instagram handle, she said, “Truth is I have hit a wall, and I need a break after the monotonous daily grind of life on the tour, the results and the pressure that everyone faces at some point in their life.

She is energised and ready to rock, and her home Grand Slam is presumably her target for her return.

The 28-year-old became engaged to longtime girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, who won a silver medal for Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics and had earlier competed for her native Estonia.

However, she has consistently ranked in the top 10 and finished in the top 10 for the last four calendar years.

Daria is currently ranked 19th after remarkably winning 19 and 21 matches in her last two tournaments, respectively.

It has been observed that the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) requires top players to participate in at least 20 events, including four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1,000 events, and six 500-level tournaments.

Additionally, Kasatkina said, “It's just impossible to squeeze it in the schedule and maybe I will have to choose some tournaments and skip them even if they are mandatory.”