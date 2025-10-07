ChatGPT to become users’ travel, music assistant

OpenAI has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest apps to allow ChatGPT to perform the certain tasks related to travel and music assistance for the users.

In the partnership, the AI chatbot which has more than 800 million users, will now suggest relevant apps in conversations according to users’ interests.

“You can discover them when ChatGPT suggests one at the right time, or by calling them by name,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post.

“For ChatGPT users, apps meet you in the chat and adapt to your context to help you create, learn, and do more ...The magic of this new generation of apps in ChatGPT is how they blend familiar interactive elements – like maps, playlists and presentations – with new ways of interacting through conversation,” the blog post read.

Applications, including Spotify, Expedia, Booking.com, and Zillow will be collaborating with OpenAI by plugging into ChatGPT. The integration of these apps will allow the users to ask questions and perform tasks.

In addition, OpenAI will also cooperate with Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber, enabling the apps to integrate their services through a new toolkit.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the company's annual developer conference, “We want ChatGPT to be a great way for people to make progress, to be more productive, more inventive, to learn faster, to do whatever they’re trying to do in their lives better.”