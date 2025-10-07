Charli XCX shares ominous studio clip amid alleged Taylor Swift feud

The 'BRAT' creator shares an eerie clip from inside a music studio

Charli XCX just shared a very ominous clip from the studio after allegedly being dissed by Taylor Swift in her new album, Life of a Showgirl.

On Sunday, October 5, the British singer-songwriter posted a four-second clip to X, showing an audio engineer sitting in front of a mixing board. Several stringed instruments created a swelling sound — much like the build-up to a jump scare in a horror movie — followed by two short notes.

The Party 4 U singer offered no further context, captioning the video with a simple text heart.

Charli — whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison — shared the clip just two days after Taylor Swift dropped her twelfth studio album. Swifties had been long speculating who each song was about, and quickly agreed that track no.7, Actually Romantic, was a diss track aimed at Charli.

Who is Taylor Swift’s song ‘Actually Romantic’ about?

The multi-Grammy-winner has not explicitly confirmed if any of the songs on Life of a Showgirl is about a specific person. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from drawing connections; Cancelled appears to be about her famous friends including Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes, while Wood seems to be a cheeky nod to her fiancé Travis Kelce.

And according to Swifties, Actually Romantic is a clear nod to Charli. Not only does the title appear to be a nod to her song Everything Is Romantic from her 2024 album BRAT, but the lyrics are also very pointed.

Moreover, fans are convinced that Charli herself dissed Swift in BRAT, specifically in her song Sympathy is a Knife.

However, some recent fan theories allege the song could be about Kim Kardashian. Specifically, the lyrics “But you keep sending me funny valentines / And I know you think it comes off vicious / But it’s precious, adorable.”

Notably, the reality TV star — who was previously married to Swift’s nemesis Kanye West — sent Valentine’s Day gifts to her “haters” in 2018, and the list of recipients on her Instagram Story included Swift.