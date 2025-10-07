Novo Nordisk cuts production jobs at key US plant amid global restructuring

Novo Nordisk has eliminated dozens of positions at its crucial Clayton, North Carolina, manufacturing plant, targeting front-line production roles responsible for producing the pharmaceutical giant's blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy and diabetes medications.

The layoffs signal the operational focus of new CEO Mike Doustdar's major restructuring initiative announced last month, which included plans to cut 9,000 jobs globally.

The previously undisclosed reductions at Novo's largest U.S. production facility affected manufacturing technicians and quality control staff, according to a Reuters analysis of professional profiles and social media posts from affected employees.

The Clayton site represents a cornerstone of the company's American expansion strategy, making the production-line cuts particularly significant as Novo navigates overwhelming demand for its popular GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The job eliminations reflect strategic realignment under Doustdar's leadership as the Danish pharmaceutical company balances massive consumer demand with operational efficiency.

While specific numbers for the Clayton reductions remain undisclosed, the affected positions directly involved in manufacturing operations suggest potential production optimization despite continued supply constraints for Wegovy in many markets.

Novo Nordisk's global workforce reduction plan aims to streamline operations amid intensifying competition in the obesity and diabetes treatment sectors, where Eli Lilly's rival drug Mounjaro has emerged as a formidable competitor.

The Clayton facility remains central to Novo's North American supply chain strategy, though these production-level cuts indicate possible automation upgrades or process improvements at the critical manufacturing site.