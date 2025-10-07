Quantum leap: Scientists build record-breaking 6000 qubit system

Scientists have achieved a record-smashing quantum leap by synchronizing 6,100 atoms in an array, paving the way to the development of faultless quantum computers.

The researchers at Caltech conducted an experiment in which they utilized paired neutral atoms as the quantum bits and held them in a state of superposition for computations.

To accomplish this quantum breakthrough, the team broke a laser beam into 12,000 tweezers, together equipped with 6100 qubits.

The findings published in the journal Nature, were based on the record-breaking number of qubits arranged in a single array along with the length of superposition coherence.

The research study is a major step towards the development of quantum computers which are capable of exceeding today’s technological capabilities. Moreover, the findings could be helpful in establishing quantum computers equipped with neutral-atom architecture.

According to researchers, the qubit can also work at room temperature. Unlike such kinds of qubits, the one made from superconducting metals are not only costly but also need specialized equipment to lower the system temperature to absolute zero.

Manuel Endres, lead author and professor of physics at Caltech and principal investigator on the research said in a statement, "This is an exciting moment for neutral-atom quantum computing. We can now see a pathway to large error-corrected quantum computers. The building blocks are in place."