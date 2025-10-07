Kylie Jenner finally debunks split rumours with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has recently debunked split rumours with Timothee Chalamet as she joins him at The New York Film Festival on October 6.

The model surprises the Wonka star as she jetted from Paris to New York City via her private plane to support Timothee at NYCC on Monday.

The couple have been spotted backstage after the actor’s upcoming movie, Marty Supreme was premiered at the event.

In a clip shared on X via Variety, the clip features Kylie and Timothee, both dressed in black, are seen together at the #NYFF after-party of Marty Supreme.

A few hours earlier, the reality star was in France, where she sat front row at the Miu Miu fashion show.

Kylie and Timothee were not spotted together for the past few months because of actor’s work schedule.

Interestingly, the actor has been spending his time in Budapest, where he's filming Dune: Part Three.

The news came after Daily Mail reported that the mother-of-two “secretly jets off to see him when she can”.

A source told the outlet, “She helps him out as much as she can, like gives him space to work and has her private jet on standby in case he needs to go somewhere fast.”

Meanwhile, Timothee receives praises for his performance in Marty Supreme at the festival.

Moreover, the movie is going to release in theatres on December 25.