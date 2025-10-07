YouTube superstar MrBeast warns AI threatens millions of creators’ livelihoods

YouTube’s most prominent creator, Jimmy Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast, has raised a major alarm about the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) video tools, warning that the technology could soon threaten the livelihoods of millions of content creators.

In a recent social media post, Jimmy expressed his deep concerns about the future of the creator economy as AI-generated videos are becoming indistinguishable from human-made content.

The content creator shared his sentiments on X, “When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living.. scary times.”

MrBeast’s warning comes amid the release of AI video generators

Mr Beast’s warning comes as new AI video generators, like OpenAI’s recently updated Sora, are being released and are quickly becoming mainstream.

These tools can create high-quality, realistic videos in seconds, which is much faster and cheaper than what a team of human creators can produce.

The key point of his concern is that if AI can make videos “just as good as normal videos,” the entire video platform, like YouTube, could be flooded with automated content.

Millions of people make their income from creating content, including video editors, designers, and small-to-medium-sized channels. As AI improves, it can do these jobs for almost no cost, potentially putting many people out of work.

MrBeast’s public caution now reflects a wider debate across the tech and creative industries: Whether AI will ultimately empower new creators or simply devalue the work of human professionals.

For one of the world’s most influential creators, the message is clear: the rise of AI presents a very real danger to the people who are involved in the content creation industry.