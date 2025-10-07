Royal Family extends Christmas invites after Harry shares hopes to return

Royal Family extends Christmas invites after Prince Harry shares hopes to return

Prince Harry, following his reunion with King Charles last month, had expressed he is much “closer” to bringing his children to Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to his home country.

The Royal Family celebrates Christmas together for their annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to the celebrations since the past few years given the heightened tensions between them.

However, the King and his younger son had been moving towards an amicable path to finally end the feud. As a sign of mending ties, Harry had presented his father with a portrait of his two children during their Clarence House tea.

Even though Christmas is still two months away, preparations for the festive season have already kicked off.

The Royal Collection Trust shared an update on how all the residences are opening its doors to welcome the special occasion.

“Experience Christmas at the official royal residences,” the message stated. “From glittering decorations in the State Apartments to exclusive guided tours and the launch of a brand-new Christmas shop, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The statement also shared all the special things one can enjoy at Windsor Castle and how the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will be “festive decorations in celebration” as it also marks 100th anniversary of the atmospheric rooms first opening to the public.

Even though the reunions between the King and Harry went quite well, all progress went sour when a conflict between the Palace courtiers and the Duke of Sussex was ignited.

Harry accused “men in grey suits” of sabotaging the reconciliation after Palace suggested that there was no place for Harry to return and that the Duke was more like an “official visitor” than a family member.

Given the new tensions, it is unlikely that an invitation will find its way to Montecito. Although, the things can change last minute if the King expresses his desire to finally meet his grandchildren.