Tesla's Optimus robot steals show at Tron premiere: Find out why fans are amazed?

Tesla’s stunning Optimus humanoid robots dazzled at the Tron: ARES Los Angeles premiere, mingling with stars like Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Jeff Bridges.

Elon Musk eagerly posted clips on X, spotlighting the robot's martial arts-inspired poses and lighthearted behavior, which went viral across social media.

The Optimus account on X posted about “stirring up a fight” at the Tron: ARES premiere, heightening the hype and racking up millions of views in hours.

Elon Musk underscored the Tesla, xAI and Disney collaboration, highlighting AI-driven interactive experiences crafted to plunge fans into the radiant Tron universe.

Netizen react

One user wrote, "Let Jared join your trip to Mars and call the mission: Thirty Weeks to Mars."



Another user commented, "It's the little feet movement that amazes me every time I see this progress. Combine this with AI6,7,8 and localized LLMs, and Tesla just created a new life form. Good or bad is debatable but impressive for sure."

A third user wrote, "Think how much LLMs have improved in the past 3 years. Now think how much humanoid robots will improve in the next 3 years. "I for one welcome our new robot overloads" is hitting a lot heavier."

As fans were amused by Optimus’ red-carpet appearance, a troubling story surfaced.

CBS8 reported that Tesla is facing a lawsuit from Peter Hinterdobler, an experienced robotics technician, who claims an Optimus robot attacked him during a maintenance shift in February 2025.

Hinterdobler alleged that the Optimus robot all of a sudden activated, crushing him under its approximately 8,000-pound counterbalance, resulting in shoulder, neck, and back injuries, along with psychological trauma.

The lawsuit faults Tesla for negligence in the robot’s design, operation, and upkeep.

The Tron premiere footage reveals a vibrant, humanlike Optimus, captivating audiences with its playful charm at Hollywood event.

Despite this, the lawsuit casts a grim shadow, underscoring the dangers of advanced humanoid robots and exposing the delicate balance between entertainment and workplace safety risks.