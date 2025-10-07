Meghan Markle makes 'terrible decision' despite Harry's emotional plea

Meghan Markle might have upset her beloved husband, Prince Harry, with her latest move, which was dubbed 'terrible.'

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise return to the spotlight with her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Meghan attended Balenciaga's Women's Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Saturday in an all white outfit. She donned a black fit for the afterparty.

The former Suits actress was also updating her fans on Instagram. However, one of her videos, in which she captured the streets of Paris and relaxed in a limo.

But the video did not sit well with many, as it was near the location where Princess Diana's car crashed.

Now, a PR expert criticised the Duchess for making a 'terrible' and 'tone deaf' decision.

In conversation with Express, Renae Smith said, "As we know, Meghan has an incredible ability to turn neutral moments into controversy. The video near the tunnel where Diana died was a terrible decision from a PR perspective."

She added, "It’s not just tone-deaf, it’s strategically reckless. She has to know how symbolic that location is, so doing a posed video there just looks self-serving."

It is important to note that Prince Harry is continuing the legacy of his late mother by working on projects, like The Diana Awards and educating people on HIV.

Meghan's move might be upsetting for the Duke of Sussex, who is continuously making emotional pleas to support his meaningful causes.