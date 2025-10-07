Zelda Williams slams father Robin Williams’ AI videos

Zelda Williams on AI-generated videos of father Robin and other celebrities

Zelda Williams is making a heartfelt plea for people to stop sharing AI-generated videos of her late father, Robin Williams.

In recent weeks, AI-generated clips of celebrities who have passed away have been trending across social media, with Robin Williams among those featured.

Some of these videos have been sent directly to Zelda, prompting her to speak out on Instagram.

“Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t,” she wrote on her Stories.

“If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

AI-generated portrayals of other icons, including Michael Jackson, have also gone viral, but Zelda made it clear that she finds the practice deeply disrespectful.

She described the trend as both “gross” and “maddening,” criticizing how it reduces the legacies of real people to cheap replicas.

“To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,’ just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening,” she explained.

“You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”

Source: Instagram/Zelda Williams

In a follow-up post, Zelda expressed her frustration with how AI is being celebrated.

“And for the love of EVERYTHING, stop calling it ‘the future,’” she wrote.

“AI is just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be reconsumed. You are taking in the Human Centipede of content, and from the very very end of the line, all while the folks at the front laugh and laugh, consume and consume.”

Her strong words reflect not only her wish to protect her father’s memory but also a broader concern about how AI is reshaping art, creativity, and respect for human legacies.